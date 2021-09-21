Shame, Scandal and Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy in the Caribbean

We need to treat vaccine hesitance in the Caribbean with humility and understanding, rather than with arrogance and superiority.
I am not a medical doctor. I cannot hope to understand the full list of reasons why people refuse to get vaccinated. One would think that in regions like the Caribbean, citizens would be flocking to get Covid-19 vaccine, the full menu of which is now widely available. But this is not the case. Perhaps as much as half of the population is still vaccine hesitant. Why is this?
We need to treat the issue of Covid-19 hesitancy with SCIENCE. In addition to devoting resources into convincing persons to take the vaccine, or forcing them to take it (by limiting freedoms and economic opportunities), we should also launch some SCIENTIFIC research into deeply understanding WHY there is vaccine hesitancy in the first place. It would be interesting to find out:
– What are the ages of those that are vaccine hesitant;
– are thy mainly male or female;
– do they live in the town or the country/rural areas;
– what are their religious beliefs (e.g. Christianity, Baptist, Obeah);
– what is their level of education (literacy rate; primary, secondary, tertiary);
– what is their profession (labourer, lawyer, nurse, etc)
– are they employees or business owners;
– do they work in the public or in private sector;
– in what sectors are they active (e.g. agriculture, manufacturing, services, creative industries); what is their diet (how many portions of fresh fruit and vegetables consumed daily);
– do they have health conditions;
– do they believe that they may have pre-existing health conditions;
– what is their main source of information (newspaper, neighbour, Facebook, Instagram, TickTok);
– what is their personal reason for not taking the vaccine;
– what is their family situation (married, separated, living together, single parent); what is the what is size of family unit (how many persons live in the household)?
This type of SCIENTIFIC research may reveal more than just vaccine hesitancy; it may just explain why we are not developing in the first place; and why all of the money in the world will not help us. Because if we do not believe in ourselves; if we do not love who we are and where we came from; if we cannot accept the consequences of the choices that WE make; and if we continue to believe that ‘somebody put something on us’; or ‘somebody do something to us’, we will be going nowhere in a hurry.
Covid-19 is a challenge, but it is also a great opportunity. Let us use this chance to do the SCIENCE, do the research; to carry out a scientific investigation into Vaccine Hesitancy among our populations. Then and only then, we will be able to truly understand and to stop casting blame on Social Media and other factors that may not even be causes of the problem. At the end of the day, people are bright enough and educated enough to believe exactly what they want to believe. And it may not be what you or I think.
In addition to fear, there is the issue of SHAME. Do you know that respectable, even retired women died silently of AIDS at home because of shame and false pride – their husbands or partners would have gone ‘outside’ and brought the disease home – but the shame of going to the hospital for treatment and ‘letting the neighbours know’ was too much to bear. We live in a society where the VICTIMS are shamed and blamed. And the perpetrators of sex and other crimes run free and, in some cases, even celebrated (like the uniformed policeman or the travelling salesman, who has more than one family across the country).
Yes, shame and scandal in the family may have something, or everything, to do with Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy. But let’s not guess. Let’s do the SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH.
And while the calypso, “Shame and Scandal in the Family” is funny, it’s no longer funny when it is a question of life or death. Is it that our culture is Killing us?
Author
Dr. Auliana Poon
Dr. Auliana Poon is the founder and Managing Director of Leve Global and Exceptional Caribbean.
Auliana loves the Caribbean and believes in its people. Her personal mission is to change the world; to transform our societies. And this is precisely why she has spearheaded Exceptional Caribbean – a continuing mission to elevate tourism, trade and lives.