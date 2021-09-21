Shame, Scandal and Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy in the Caribbean

– What are the ages of those that are vaccine hesitant;

– are thy mainly male or female;

– do they live in the town or the country/rural areas;

– what are their religious beliefs (e.g. Christianity, Baptist, Obeah);

– what is their level of education (literacy rate; primary, secondary, tertiary);

– what is their profession (labourer, lawyer, nurse, etc)

– are they employees or business owners;

– do they work in the public or in private sector;

– in what sectors are they active (e.g. agriculture, manufacturing, services, creative industries); what is their diet (how many portions of fresh fruit and vegetables consumed daily);

– do they have health conditions;

– do they believe that they may have pre-existing health conditions;

– what is their main source of information (newspaper, neighbour, Facebook, Instagram, TickTok);

– what is their personal reason for not taking the vaccine;

– what is their family situation (married, separated, living together, single parent); what is the what is size of family unit (how many persons live in the household)?